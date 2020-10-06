MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.71

Shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and traded as high as $59.25. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 17,416 shares trading hands.

MARUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get MARUBENI CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts predict that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.