Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

