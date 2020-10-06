Master Contract Token (MCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,077.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $396,242.39 and $10,077.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.47 or 0.03259099 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.