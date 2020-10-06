Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.95

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 47.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

