Mawson Resources (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Mawson Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 16,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 65,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

