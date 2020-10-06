M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Down to $57.40

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $54.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 952,939 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $66.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.63.

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.