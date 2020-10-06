MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) rose 15.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 290,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 312,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDIF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mackie lowered MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

