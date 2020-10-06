Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Down 4.6%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 73,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 539,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Get Meili alerts:

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

Meili Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Meili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.