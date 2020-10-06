Melon (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $31.26 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Melon has a total market cap of $31.26 million and $1.36 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $25.00 or 0.00233069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

