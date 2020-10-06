Metal Market Cap Hits $19.97 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Metal has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033509 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.