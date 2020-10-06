Metaverse ETP Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $151,531.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.03268225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,064,021 coins and its circulating supply is 79,063,916 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

