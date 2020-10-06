Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $11.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 56.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

