Metronome (MET) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Metronome has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $499,117.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,402,586 coins and its circulating supply is 10,973,487 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

