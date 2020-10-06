Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.34

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.49. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 20,958 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

