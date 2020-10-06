Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $192.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

