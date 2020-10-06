MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.85. MICT shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 11,314 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MICT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shamian Moran Rachel Amran sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

