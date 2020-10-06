MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $608,071.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00030095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00631771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.02774135 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000719 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,648,495 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,852 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

