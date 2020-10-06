Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Up 7.9%

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 1,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91.

In other Mind Gym news, insider Richard Steele sold 20,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £21,362.88 ($27,914.39).

About Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

