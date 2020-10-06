MINDOL Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $132.04 million and $41,693.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00623312 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.02706853 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,794.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

