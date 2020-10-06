Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Minnova shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,004 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Minnova (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

