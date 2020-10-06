Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.58. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,533 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

