Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has raised its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BCS downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.