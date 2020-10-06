Monetha Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Monetha has a market cap of $2.61 million and $73,474.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

