Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $21.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 9,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,897. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

