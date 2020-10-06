Morgan Stanley Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $142.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Primerica by 90.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Primerica by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Primerica by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 86.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

