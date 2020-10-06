Morgan Stanley Raises CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $18.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

