Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITVPY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

