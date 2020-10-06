Morris S. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,367. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley Securities downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.