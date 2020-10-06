Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.04800827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032685 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

