Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B.Riley Securit in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

