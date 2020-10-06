MVB Financial (MVBF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) is one of 302 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MVB Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MVB Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million $26.99 million 7.58 MVB Financial Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.17

MVB Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MVB Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MVB Financial Competitors 4729 10099 6755 424 2.13

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given MVB Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 16.13% 13.29% 1.34% MVB Financial Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Summary

MVB Financial competitors beat MVB Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and Internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 15 full-service banking branches and 11 mortgage offices. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

