Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Myokardia stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 334,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,068. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

