Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CSFB

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.36.

Myokardia stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 334,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,068. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

