N Amer Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Amer Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. N Amer Tungsten shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

N Amer Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NATUF)

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

