Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,226,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.19% of Nabors Industries worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 222.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $87,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The business had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

