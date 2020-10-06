NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Up to $57.90

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.90, but opened at $60.80. NAHL Group shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 23,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NAHL Group PLC will post 1850.0000705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

