Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Naikun Wind Energy Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

