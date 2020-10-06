Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.76 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.76 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00006865 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Nano has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.03242254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02072966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00440422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01037249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00588448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049523 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, Nanex, RightBTC, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Coindeal, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.