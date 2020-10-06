Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Nantkwest worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NK opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Nantkwest Inc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

NK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,134.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,250 shares of company stock worth $3,772,462 over the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

