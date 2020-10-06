National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 920 Price Target at UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

LON:NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 862.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.95.

In other news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total value of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Also, insider Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

