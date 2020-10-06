Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Down 2.9%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 183,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 213,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 29.01 and a quick ratio of 29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

