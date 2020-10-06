Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

