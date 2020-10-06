New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 8.1% Higher

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79. 971,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,217,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.69.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

