New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.70

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.70 and last traded at $157.54, with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.78.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,230,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

