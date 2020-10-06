NexPoint Residential Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 500 call options on the company. This is an increase of 517% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.