Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.69. 162,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 293,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%.

In related news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $76,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 859,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

