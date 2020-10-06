Nick Keveth Buys 3 Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($58.15) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($174.44).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 4,325 ($56.51) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,465 ($58.34). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,944.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,242.12.

AVON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,435 ($31.82) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

