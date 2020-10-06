Nike (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.43

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.43 and last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 218790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 upped their price objective on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

