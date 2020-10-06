NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.88. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 5,553 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

About NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.