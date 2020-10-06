Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

